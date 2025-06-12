He Gave All He Could. Now It’s Our Turn.

Love saved Moishy once. Let’s make it save him again.

Moishy is just nine months old. He was born healthy — a beautiful third child to committed, working parents.

But weeks later, all that changed.

His parents rushed him back to the hospital. Something was terribly wrong. Doctors found a rare, life-threatening condition, nearly impossible to diagnose in time. His health declined rapidly.

In a last-ditch effort of love, Moishy’s father, Eli, donated part of his own liver to save his baby’s life.

It worked. But only for a while.

Now, Moishy needs urgent heart surgery and innovative treatments. He’s too small and weak for standard care. Only top specialists can help — but at a cost that’s far beyond his family’s means.

Eli is recovering from major surgery. And from his hospital bed, he begs:

“I gave my child my liver. I’d give him my heart if I could.

But now, I have nothing left to give… except this cry for help.”

The family is doing everything they can — selling belongings, caring for two other young children, praying day and night. But the treatments that Moishy needs will cost $200,000, and they cannot get there by themselves.

Donate now

A Personal Blessing from Rabbi Meir Sirota

Rosh Chodesh Sivan, 5785

“I implore you to help baby Moishy, son of Eli – a devoted Torah teacher who gave part of his own body to save his child.

Now Moishy’s life is on the line, and he is in urgent need of treatment that the family cannot afford.

This is pikuach nefesh a life threatened.

The zchus of saving a life will surely bring bracha and protection to you and your family.”