Upstate Safety a High Priority as Law Enforcement Agencies and Community Leaders Meet at Pre-Summer Gathering

Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff demonstrated his ongoing commitment to safety once again, hosting a meeting that had Jewish community leaders and law enforcement officials joining together to discuss multiple issues in advance of the nine week-long summer season.

Held in Monticello on June 9th, the meeting took place at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and included representatives of the Orange and Ulster County sheriff’s departments, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Department of Homeland Security, and police chiefs from Bethel, Fallsburg, Liberty, Monticello, Ramapo, Spring Valley, Woodridge, and other nearby departments. Also present at the meeting, which drew over 50 participants, were multiple Jewish community leaders including Monticello’s Rabbi Yankel Mendlowitz, camp directors, Catskills Hatzalah coordinators Yehuda Feig and Bernie Gibbs, Chaverim of Rockland coordinator Yossi Margaretten.

Sheriff Michael Schiff opened the meeting by emphasizing his department’s heightened awareness during the summer months, and its laser focus on ensuring the safety of seasonal residents. Sheriff Schiff also highlighted law enforcements’ years of collaboration with community leaders and organizations, noting how their contributions are an essential component of Sullivan County’s summer safety protocols.

Law enforcement agency heads expressed their continued commitment to a safe summer season as they addressed the group, while also commending Sheriff Schiff for hosting the meeting each year. The continued uptick in anti-Semitic activities was mentioned multiple times during the meeting, with law enforcement officials expressing their firm commitment to addressing hate crimes, in addition to dealing with more typical summer issues including travel awareness, swimming, boating, hiking, and navigating unfamiliar country roads, which can all pose certain risks.

Also discussed was the Tefilas Mordche Mincha Area’s move to a new location in Rockland County. Police chiefs from Ramapo and Spring Valley spoke about their efforts to accommodate the tens of thousands of travelers who will be utilizing the prayer spot at The Marketplace in Spring Valley as they make their way up to the Catskills, as well as their preparations for upcoming large events in the Monsey area that draw large numbers of visitors from the five boroughs and upstate each summer.

Several community leaders addressed the meeting, taking advantage of the opportunity to share their concerns directly with law enforcement officials. Among those who spoke were senior community leader Rabbi Bernard Freilich, law enforcement chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, the Jewish Community Council of Sullivan County’s Abe Rosenberg, Hatzalah coordinators Yehuda Feig and Bernie Gibbs, Rockland County Sheriff’s liaison Heshy Margaretten, and community leaders Simcha Bernath and Chaskel Bennett. Wrapping up the meeting, Bennett expressed his heartfelt gratitude to members of law enforcement for their dedicated efforts, while also issuing a passionate plea for them to step up their efforts to protect the Jewish community in the face of increasing anti-Semitic threats.

By all accounts, the meeting was a successful continuation of the ongoing collaborative efforts that have yielded tremendous benefits each summer.

“Hatzalah has a great relationship with the sheriff’s department and all law enforcement agencies,” noted Gibbs. “We are looking forward to a safe summer season and collaborating with law enforcement agencies on emergencies that may arise.”

Echoing those thoughts, senior community leader Rabbi Freilich elaborated on the importance of ensuring communal cooperation with law enforcement at all levels.

“15 years have passed since we held our first pre-summer meeting, and during that time, we have seen time and time again how much we can accomplish by working together,” said Rabbi Frielich. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our law enforcement partners and continue to keep them in our prayers each day.”

“Even as we look ahead to a relaxing summer, we know from experience that there can be no vacation from safety and security,” added Rabbi Friedman. “The fact that so many leaders carved time out of their busy schedules for this meeting shows how committed they are to this important mission, and we thank them all for their unwavering dedication to our summer vacationers and campers.”