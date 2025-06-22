Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Don’t Blink! 12-Hour Circle Magazine Flash Sale Going On Now!

Communicated Content



The Circle’s Annual Summer Flash Sale is the sale you’ve been waiting for! But there’s a catch. (There always is, isn’t there?) The flash sale will last for 12 hours, and 12 hours only: from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, Sunday, June 22. New subscribers sign up now to receive two free months when you subscribe for a year subscription.

Why The Circle? The Circle is the largest weekly kids’ magazine on the market. We fill 80 pages with top-notch content every week, and kids can’t get enough of it! We have something for every child: interesting features, news, parshah lessons, hilchos Shabbos contests, serials, fun pages, comics and more. Of all the seasons, summer can be the most challenging time to get your kids to take some downtime for something educational and wholesome. That’s why we’re excited to bring you our 12-hour flash sale.

Convinced yet?

Our subscription staff is all set up to take in the flood of phone calls during the sale. But why get put on hold while they deal with the 27 callers ahead of you? Be the first to visit our website or call and get your 12-month Circle subscription with two months free. Your kids will thank you.

It’s easy to subscribe! 




Popular Posts

NISSIM: Iran Fires 30 Missiles At Israel After U.S. Destroys Iranian Nuclear Facilities, 25 Injured [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

NOW: GET YWN WAR UPDATES TO YOUR PHONE IN LIVE TIME

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO: President Donald Trump Addresses Nation Following U.S. Strikes On Iran

WATCH IT: NETANYAHU THANKS PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR STRIKING IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES

IRANIAN STATE TV: ‘Mr. Trump, You Started It And We Will End It’; Every American Is A Legitimate Target

🚨🚨🚨 “FORDOW IS GONE!” U.S. ATTACKS IRAN, DROPS BUNKER BUSTERS ON NUKE SITES

Khamenei Appoints 3 Successors From His Hideout Bunker

US Evacuates 79 Staff And Family From Embassy In Israel As More Americans Ask How To Leave

In A First, Iranian Drone Hit Building In Northern Israel

IDF Carries Out Eliminations Deep In Iran, Including “Founder Of Iran’s Plan To Destroy Israel”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network