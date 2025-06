Following the announcement of Jonathan Samerano’s recovery on what would have been his 23rd Hebrew birthday, the IDF has now confirmed that the bodies of two additional hostages—Ofra Keidar, 71, and Staff Sgt. Shay Levinson, 19—were also recovered from Gaza. Keidar was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri, and Levinson was killed near the Nova festival on October 7th. All three were brought back to Israel in a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation.