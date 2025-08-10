“Hatzilu! Hatzilu!”: Rav Zimbal Shlit”a & Rav Sorotzkin Shlit”a Call for Lakewood Fire Help

Two Local Lakewood Families Left Devastated by Raging Fire

In the early morning of Thursday, August 7th, two respected local families were awoken at 4am by a devastating fire raging through their attached homes.

Boruch Hashem, both families made it out alive. However, they are now left with almost nothing but the clothes on their backs.

In an instant, they lost everything – their homes and all their possessions. They are now without a place to call home and with no clothing, furniture, or basic necessities. They had to watch sadly as everything they owned went up in smoke.

The community is coming together to rally behind these families and raise the urgently needed amount of $500,000 to help put them back on their feet as they deal with the aftermath of this catastrophic occurrence. Your donation will go towards helping them rebuild their shattered lives from scratch.

This campaign bears the active haskamah of Rav Yosef Zimbal shlita and Rav Zalman Sorotzkin shlita. When asked for a message for the community, Rav Zimbal simply cried out, “Hatzilu! Hatzilu!”

Please donate today and help restore the lives of these families who lost so much, so quickly! https://www.charidy.com/westgatefire

Thank you and tizku l’mitzvos.