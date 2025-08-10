Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Formerly Anti-Trump Congressman Defends Tariffs Despite Rising Prices: “It’s for the Good of the Country”

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) acknowledged Saturday that President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs are driving up prices — but insisted the short-term pain is worth it.

Appearing on Fox Report With Jon Scott, Norman, who recently launched his campaign for South Carolina governor, was pressed on a Fox News poll showing Trump’s economic approval rating at 55 percent.

“I think a lot of people are seeing higher prices,” Norman acknowledged. “Our family’s in the construction business, and we get a lot of our timber from Canada and other countries. Yes, it’s higher. Steel prices are up, but it’s for the good of the country.”

Norman said Americans should expect “high prices for a short time,” arguing that Trump’s trade policies are necessary to reset the economic playing field. “We couldn’t keep going the way we were going… That’s why this president is doing such a good job,” he said.

Trump’s tariffs — which took effect Thursday after months of delays and back-room negotiations — impose a baseline 10% duty on most imports, pushing the overall effective tariff rate above 17%.

The stance is a notable shift for Norman, who pointedly declined to endorse Trump in 2024, instead backing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. But since announcing his gubernatorial bid in late July, Norman has praised Trump’s record, even declaring that the president’s actions in Iran would place him “in the annals of the greatest presidents we have ever had.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Antisemitism In Montreal: Frum Man Assaulted As His Daughter Screams In Fear

Netanyahu Slams Germany’s Merz For Rewarding Terror In Wake Of Arms Embargo Announcement

Trump Reportedly Shouted at Netanyahu Over Gaza Starvation, Netanyahu Calls It “Fake News”

Chabad of South Bergen County Destroyed In Devastating Early Morning Blaze

Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Greenlights Assault On Gaza City, In First Step Towards Full Gaza Takeover

Netanyahu Blasts ‘Fake News Factory’ NY Times, Threatens Lawsuit Over Gaza Lies

Israel Poised to Greenlight Massive Gaza Takeover Operation Amid Warnings of ‘Black Hole’ Quagmire

Remains of Three More 9/11 Victims Identified Nearly 24 Years After Attacks

Secret Talks Held Between U.S. Envoy and Gedolei Yisrael in Bnei Brak Over Yeshiva Arrests

MK Porush Launches “Hunger Strike” In Front Of [Ex] Attorney-General’s Office [Video]

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network