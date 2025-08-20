The Chesed Fund Unveils ‘Scratch 4 Chesed’: A Game-Changing Fundraising Campaign

The Chesed Fund is proud to announce the launch of Scratch 4 Chesed, an innovative new fundraising campaign model that combines donor excitement with powerful results. By introducing an element of surprise into the donation process, this campaign format captures attention, drives participation, and maximizes fundraising potential.

Scratch 4 Chesed reimagines the traditional sweepstakes by allowing participants to purchase a “mystery ticket” for a chance to win a large cash prize. The twist? Each ticket has a hidden, increasing value—and donors only find out how much their ticket costs after they commit to buying it.

This unique approach not only adds a layer of suspense, but also encourages higher giving by leveraging curiosity and a desire to support a meaningful cause.

How It Works

1. Define Ticket Amounts

Campaign organizers select a fixed number of tickets, each with a hidden value that increases incrementally. For example, the first ticket costs $1, the second $2, and so on, up to a predetermined maximum (e.g., $360).

2. Sell Randomized Tickets

Donors agree to purchase a ticket without knowing its value upfront. After they commit, they “scratch” a digital or physical card to reveal how much they owe.

3. Select a Winner

One participant is selected to win a large cash prize. The rest walk away knowing they’ve contributed meaningfully to a cause they care about.

This format appeals to donors by offering a fun and memorable experience while maintaining a strong incentive to give.

Real-World Success: A Case Study with Physical Scratch Cards

Yeshivas Derech HaTorah launched a physical Scratch 4 Chesed campaign, offering 360 tickets in a $10,000 sweepstakes. Each ticket had a hidden, unique price ranging from $1 to $360. Donors committed to purchasing a ticket and then scratched it to reveal how much they owed. The campaign was run during a live event, with a representative walking around the tables selling scratch cards in real-time. This not only added an engaging and interactive element to the event, but also created an additional revenue stream on top of the existing program. Click here for pictures and more info about that event.

The campaign raised a total of $64,800. After awarding the prize, the yeshiva retained nearly $54,000—a powerful example of how this model can drive significant revenue in a short period of time.

A Win-Win Fundraising Model

Scratch 4 Chesed offers organizations a fresh, effective way to engage their donor base while creating buzz and enthusiasm around their campaign. With minimal setup and high potential returns, it’s an ideal solution for schools, nonprofits, and community initiatives looking to energize their fundraising efforts.

