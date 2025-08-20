Massive Peleg Protests Erupt Across Israel: Highways 2, 4, 6 And Bnei Brak Shut Down [VIDEOS]

Hundreds of Peleg Yerushalmi protesters launched a series of coordinated demonstrations across Israel, blocking major traffic arteries on Wednesday afternoon.

The protests come in response to a wave of arrests of Yeshiva students who refused to appear at IDF draft offices, in accordance with the directives of Gedolei Yisroel. Demonstrators converged on key junctions near Prison 10, where the bochurim and avreichim are being held.

According to the Peleg, today marks the first stage of an “uncompromising battle” against what they call the government’s “ruthless persecution of bnei Torah.” In a statement from the Vaad L’Hatzolas Olam HaTorah, organizers declared:

“The authorities are crossing every red line, throwing lomdei Torah into military prison simply for learning Torah. Bnei Torah are responding with a storm of protest. The government declared war on lomdei Torah – and war is what they will receive.”

HIGHWAY 2: Clashes broke out as Peleg Yerushalmi protesters blocked the highway, leading angry drivers to exit their vehicles and attempt to forcibly remove the demonstrators in order to reopen the road.

As part of the demonstrations, highways 2, 4, and 6 were brought to a standstill. Police reported severe disruptions:

Highway 2 near Netanya was blocked in both directions.

Highway 4 at the Sharon Junction (Beit Lid) was completely shut down.

Highway 6 was blocked in both directions between Nitzanei Oz and Baka interchanges.

Highway 57, which connects to Route 4, was also shut in both directions.

In Bnei Brak, Zalman Shazar / Jabotinsky Street was blocked from Ben Gurion Junction through Geha, creating massive gridlock across the city.

SAKANOS NEFASHOS: Watch how Peleg Yerushalmi protesters shut down Highway 2 with speeding motorists.

Police issued a statement condemning the illegal demonstrations, noting that protesters spat at officers and shouted “Nazis” at them. One protester was arrested after spitting on a female officer. Police vowed not to allow any actions that endanger public safety or disrupt freedom of movement, though they stressed the right to protest “within the framework of the law.”

🔥 Water fight on Highway 2!

The National Traffic Police urged drivers to avoid the affected highways, use alternate routes, and follow officers’ instructions, warning of “very heavy congestion” in the central region.

DANGEROUS SITUATION: A Peleg Yerushalmi protester climbed onto the roof of a car on Highway 2 as the driver continued driving with him still on top.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)