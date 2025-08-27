94 Orphans Getting Married in Elul!

Maran Rabeinu Rosh HaYeshiva Rav Dov Landau shlit”a
With a personal brocha which he himself signed:
“Here is my request for the campaign
For the sake of the 94 orphans
Who are about to get married bs”d in the month of Elul
Arranged by the very important institution, Kupat Ha’ir.
There’s no need to expound at length about its importance
And how very necessary it is
Praiseworthy are all those who give
Of their money and their time
And a brocha of kesiva V’chasima tova
To those who contribute to this great mitzvah”