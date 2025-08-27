94 Orphans Getting Married in Elul!

Maran Rabeinu Rosh HaYeshiva Rav Dov Landau shlit”a

With a personal brocha which he himself signed:

“Here is my request for the campaign

For the sake of the 94 orphans

Who are about to get married bs”d in the month of Elul

Arranged by the very important institution, Kupat Ha’ir.

There’s no need to expound at length about its importance

And how very necessary it is

Praiseworthy are all those who give

Of their money and their time

And a brocha of kesiva V’chasima tova

To those who contribute to this great mitzvah”

