Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

94 Orphans Getting Married in Elul!

Communicated Content

Maran Rabeinu Rosh HaYeshiva Rav Dov Landau shlit”a

With a personal brocha which he himself signed:

“Here is my request for the campaign

For the sake of the 94 orphans

Who are about to get married bs”d in the month of Elul

Arranged by the very important institution, Kupat Ha’ir.

There’s no need to expound at length about its importance

And how very necessary it is

Praiseworthy are all those who give

Of their money and their time

And a brocha of kesiva V’chasima tova

To those who contribute to this great mitzvah”

To donate >>>




Popular Posts

🚨 Trump Says Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Son Should face RICO Charges

“Chareidi Rav” In Israel Exposed As A Christian Missionary

7 Pro-Hamas Rioters Arrested At Microsoft Office; Company Asks FBI To Investigate Workers Tied To Protests

BDE: HaMekubal HaTzaddik Harav Altar Dovid Stern, Z’tl, Passes Away

Arab Workers At Jerusalem Hospital Committed Arson Twice Next To The Building

President Trump Wants to Change Defense Department’s Name Back to Department of War

EMOTIONAL MOMENT: Agam Berger Davens At Kever Of Reb Shayale – A Year After Her Sister’s Tearful Plea

MAILBAG: Stop the Mockery: Simchas Are Not a Stage for Cheap Jokes

Arab Worker Says He Spits In The Ice Cream At Israeli Factory

Political Firestorm Erupts In Israel Over Possible Travel Permits for Yeshivaleit Ahead Of Yomim Nora’im

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network