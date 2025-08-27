Appeals Court Blocks 9/11 Families From Accessing $3.5 Billion in Afghan Bank Assets

A federal appeals court has slammed the door on 9/11 families and embassy bombing victims hoping to seize billions from Afghanistan’s central bank, ruling that the money is off-limits despite the Taliban’s role in global terror.

In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) cannot be forced to hand over $3.5 billion sitting frozen at the Federal Reserve in New York. The court cited sovereign immunity protections—even though the Taliban now controls Afghanistan.

The ruling is a gut punch for families of nearly 3,000 Americans murdered on September 11, 2001, and the 224 killed in the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania. For years, victims have fought to use Afghan state assets to collect on judgments against al-Qaeda and its allies.

Judge Jose Cabranes, writing for the majority, said that on August 15, 2021—the day Kabul fell—there was no evidence the central bank was working for the Taliban. That technicality shielded the bank’s funds, even though the Taliban swiftly installed its own leadership after taking power.

Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan blasted the ruling in a fiery dissent, saying it “defeated Congress’s clear intent” to make any and all terrorist-linked assets available to victims. He argued Afghanistan no longer qualifies as a foreign state under the law, meaning its central bank should not be protected.

Lawyers for the families were left stunned, declining immediate comment.

President Joe Biden previously froze $7 billion of Afghan assets in the U.S., setting aside half for humanitarian aid while victims’ groups sought to claim the other half through the courts. Thursday’s ruling leaves them empty-handed—for now.

The fight is not over. With the case destined for the Supreme Court, victims are preparing for one last shot at the billions they say should be used to hold Afghanistan accountable for harboring and enabling terrorists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)