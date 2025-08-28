A Shidduch on Day 40! – GET YOURS NOW JUST $180

THE ENTIRE ELUL IN RIBNITZ FOR JUST $180 – GRAB IT NOW.
Elul has started.
Entire Sefer Tehillim.
Said every morning.
At the tziyon of the Ribnitzer Rebbe, zy”a.
One name. One request. One powerful 40-day connection.
$180 = 40 days of protection, tefillah, and heartfelt Tehillim for your name.
Get yours now.
Secure your name today.
Don’t wait — start yours now.
THE ENTIRE ELUL IN RIBNITZ FOR JUST $180 – GRAB IT NOW.
Elul has started.
Entire Sefer Tehillim.
Said every morning.
At the tziyon of the Ribnitzer Rebbe, zy”a.
One name. One request. One powerful 40-day connection.
$180 = 40 days of protection, tefillah, and heartfelt Tehillim for your name.
Get yours now.
Secure your name today.
Don’t wait — start yours now.