Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Pushes Immigration Crackdown Beyond D.C., Eyes Chicago-Area Military Base

FILE - The Naval Station Great Lakes is pictured, Jan. 24, 2020, in Ill. (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP, File)

President Donald Trump’s administration has asked a military base outside Chicago for support on immigration operations, the base said Thursday, signaling a push to expand its law enforcement crackdown to other cities.

The Department of Homeland Security has asked Naval Station Great Lakes for “limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs to support DHS operations,” said Matt Mogle, spokesperson for the base 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Chicago.

He said no decisions have been made on the request and that the base has not received an official request to support a National Guard deployment.

The request shows the Republican administration’s desire to move beyond Washington as it ramps up immigration operations. Trump has threatened to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago and other Democratic-led cities after he called up troops to target crime, immigration and homelessness in Washington.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, told The Associated Press that the nation’s third-largest city doesn’t need or want military intervention to fight crime.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported about the Trump administration’s request.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨 Trump Says Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Son Should face RICO Charges

“Chareidi Rav” In Israel Exposed As A Christian Missionary

7 Pro-Hamas Rioters Arrested At Microsoft Office; Company Asks FBI To Investigate Workers Tied To Protests

BDE: HaMekubal HaTzaddik Harav Altar Dovid Stern, Z’tl, Passes Away

Arab Workers At Jerusalem Hospital Committed Arson Twice Next To The Building

President Trump Wants to Change Defense Department’s Name Back to Department of War

EMOTIONAL MOMENT: Agam Berger Davens At Kever Of Reb Shayale – A Year After Her Sister’s Tearful Plea

MAILBAG: Stop the Mockery: Simchas Are Not a Stage for Cheap Jokes

Arab Worker Says He Spits In The Ice Cream At Israeli Factory

Political Firestorm Erupts In Israel Over Possible Travel Permits for Yeshivaleit Ahead Of Yomim Nora’im

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network