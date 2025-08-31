Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HISTORIC: MDY Releases NEW Gemara for Horayos With Easy-To-Understand English Explanation! FOR PURCHASE OR FREE

Communicated Content

In an historic first, MDY (Mercaz Daf Yomi – Reb Eli Stefansky’s shiur) is releasing a new easy-to-understand English explanation on Maseches Horayos – just in time for the new masechta daf yomi beginning this Wednesday Sep 3rd. (MAKE A SIYUM IN UNDER 2 WEEKS!)

The translation, worked upon together with Machon Aleh Zayis, is revolutionary in that it’s the first explanation designed to make the gemara easy to understand the first time around, without having to resort to further research. 
The gemara is Oz V’Hadar’s revolutionary menukad gemara – making this the first ever English translation of Horayos printed together with a menukad gemara!

This brand new gemara can be purchased HERE or can be delivered to your home for FREE by trying Reb Eli Stefansky’s shiur!

To get your FREE GEMARA – simply CLICK HERE

Even if you don’t need the free gemara – you should join the shiur and change your life! It’s only 13 days!
TO GET THE SHIUR DELIVERED DAILY VIA WHATSAPP – CLICK HERE!

Popular Posts

REVEALED: Israel’s Phone Hacking Turned Top Iranian Officials’ Bodyguards And Drivers Into Mossad Tracking Devices During Operation Rising Lion

“No One Will Fly”: Chareidim Threaten Mass Protest at Ben Gurion After AG Blocks Uman Travel Plan for Draft-Age Yeshivaleit

ELIMINATED: Israel Eliminates Houthi Prime Minister In Yemen Airstrike Targeting Senior Government Officials

IDF Recovered Body Of Hostage Idan Shtivi, H’yd From Gaza

CANCELLED: Ukraine Says Rosh Hoshana At Tziyun Of Rebbe Nachman In Uman Is Banned This Year Due To War

H’YD: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

IDF Airstrike Kills Senior Hamas Figure; Target Believed To Be Infamous Spokesman Abu Obaida

U.S. Blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas From Entering UN General Assembly, Citing Terror Ties

Half of U.S. Voters Say Israel Is Committing “Genocide” in Gaza as Support for Military Aid Collapses

Judge: Evidence Shows Saudis May Have Helped 9/11 Hijackers, Victims’ Lawsuit May Proceed

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media