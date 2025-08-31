IDF Strike Kills Houthi PM and Multiple Ministers, Only 4 Ministers Survive

Only 4 Houthi Ministers Remain Alive: The IDF confirmed that the Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Rahawi was eliminated in the Israeli attack along with “a number of ministers.”

Israeli media, including Kan News, report that only four Houthi ministers are believed to be still alive. Among those eliminated in the operation were the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Labor, the Minister of Youth and Sports, the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs, the Deputy PM, the Deputy Minister of Interior, the Minister of Local Administration in the Houthi government, and the director of the PM’s office.