Rabbi Yaakov Singer Prepares Us For Elul With A New Single: “Bakshu Fonai”

Dovid HaMelech was always praising, composing and singing beautiful songs to Hashem. He encouraged us to do the same “שירו לה’ שיר חדש” – SING TO HASHEM A NEW SONG. Truth be said, we have so many reasons to be thankful and sing to Hashem. 

So here we are with a new meaningful song “בקשו פני” for the start of חודש אלול. What better time is there then now, to release this hartzedeke melody, as we begin reciting twice daily these holy words in the prayer of “לדוד ה’ אורי וישעי”. It is Hashem’s timeless message to Dovid HaMelech and to all of us. “Seek and be aware of My Presence, everywhere, all the time”. This must be our number one priority and lifes mission. Hashem says, make sure I am involved in your life and take Me into consideration in all your decisions. To that end I thank Hashem for once again conveying His holy message through me in this beautiful melody and simultaneously through the release of the new holy Sefer לפניך. Living Lefonecho Lives is Hashem’s foremost will for all of us. כתיבה וחתימה טובה

