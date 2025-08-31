Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

In Chareidi City Of Beitar Illit: Military Police Attempt To Arrest Avreich


Israel’s military police attempted to arrest an avreich for “draft dodging” in the Chareidi city of Beitar Illit on Motzei Shabbos.

Police officers arrived at the home of a family on Elazar Hamoda’i Street in Beitar Illit in an attempt to arrest their son but were unsuccessful since the son is married and no longer lives at home.

The “Tzeva Shachor” emergency alert system to activate bnei yeshivos to protest at the scene led to a crowd of Chareidi protesters flocking to the area, and the police officers retreated.

The alert system informed the public residing in the area to remain on high alert in anticipation of another arrest attempt, but no additional attempts were made.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

