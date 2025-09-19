Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A High Holiday Getaway for the Soul

Communicated Content

This High Holiday season, Jews from all backgrounds are invited to experience an uplifting Holiday, filled with meaning, inspiration, and community – in the heart of beautiful Southampton Village.

More than a service, this is a true holiday retreat for the soul – an opportunity to step away from life’s distractions and embrace the holiness of the days in a warm, welcoming environment.

Imagine: no shopping list, no cooking, no mess. Leave it all to us. Enjoy top accommodations, delicious catered meals, and engaging kids’ programs designed for all ages.

Prayers will be led with heartfelt, uplifting melodies, and world-renowned scholar Rabbi Simon Jacobson will deliver powerful and relevant sermons throughout the holiday. Both body and soul will be nourished.

Open to the broader Jewish community, this gathering offers the chance to spend Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in an atmosphere of holiness, unity, and growth – together with fellow Jews seeking deeper connection.

👉 For details and registration: hh.southamptonjewishcenter.com

 

 

 

