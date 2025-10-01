2 HRS LEFT!! HISTORIC… NEILAH in Kever Rachel

NEILAH

on Yom Kipper

at Kever Rachel

Submit Your Kvittel

A SPECIAL MAMID HATEFILLAH MOMENTS BEFORE NEILAH,

YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY

Who doesn’t want a Sweet New Year?

We’re standing moments before Yom Kippur. As you get ready to head to shul, bring the tefillos of Mama Rachel with you.

The Talmeidi Chachamim from Mosdos Kever Rochel will spend Yom Kippur at the kever, davening for all those who donate.

THEY WILL BE CONDUCTING A SPECIAL MAMID HATEFILLAH MOMENTS BEFORE NEILAH, TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THIS AUSPCIOUS TIME, BESEECHING HASHEM IN THE MERIT OF MAMMA ROCHEL TO GRANT ALL A GIT YUR.

Mosdos Kever Rachel is a 501c organization that is solely dedicated to maintaining the kedushas hamakom of Kever Rachel. They support a kollel where dedicated kollel yingeleit learn 24/6, ensuring the sanctity of the place. Donating to this cause enables us to support them with dignity and support their families so their Tatte / husband can learn with peace of mind.

