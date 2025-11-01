Happening tomorrow ***Free**** Virtual Sarno Workshop By Miriam Brieger {Happening Sunday & Monday}

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Is pain hijacking your life?


You’re not alone. Many struggle with how chronic pain and other symtoms casts a shadow over special times, keeping them from being fully present and enjoying joyful times with family and friends.

But this time, it doesn’t have to be that way.
Discover a revolutionary mind-body approach that has already helped hundreds find lasting relief. This winter, start every day by feeling calm, present, and symtoms-free

 

Introducing: The Science Behind Sarno – Free Workshop!
Join certified Sarno coach Miriam Brieger for an eye-opening workshop

  • Discover the underlying theory of how and why Sarno works.

  • Learn which symptoms the Sarno method can alleviate.

  • Understand why perhaps Sarno has not gotten you complete & lasting results previously.

  • Master one concrete step during the workshop towards a symptom free and calmer you.

 

Workshop Details:

  • Presenter: Miriam Brieger, Certified in Mindbody/Sarno & Somatic Healing.

  • Dates & Times:

 

  • Sunday, November 2nd – 12:00 PM EST (USA)

  • Monday, November 3rd- 9:00 PM EST (USA)

  • Location: Online. Join via Zoom or phone. (Once you register you will get the info to join.)

Spots are Limited – Register Today!

Don’t let pain/itching/indigestion hijack your life any longer! This free workshop is your first step towards a winter & future filled with joy, presence, and freedom I”YH.

Click here to register now!

Take control. Reclaim your life.

Can’t make it live? Register and you will receive the recording to your inbox.

BUT live attendees get an exclusive $100 coupon code for the Women’s Live Virtual course, $50 off the Teen Girl’s Live Virtual course, or $50 off the Men’s pre-recorded course.

 

