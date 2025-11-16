Send a Hug to Chabad of Korea

Just under two weeks ago, the Jewish world was shaken by a heartbreaking tragedy that struck the Litzman family, Chabsd Shluchim in South Korea.

Now, as they slowly find their way forward, Rabbi & Mrs. Litzman are facing a reality that most of us can hardly imagine.

They’re raising nine children, most of whom are very young, while trying to rebuild a sense of stability, comfort, and hope in their home.

💔 Their Mission Has Always Been to Give

As Shluchim, so much of their time and energy is usually spent caring for others, and building Jewish life in a distant corner of the world.

But today, their most important mission is right inside their own home — to be there for their children emotionally, mentally, and spiritually, and to help them heal.

💛 Now It’s Our Turn to Give Back

Naturally, this means they’ve had to step back from the constant fundraising and outreach that usually sustains their work and their family.

And that’s why we’re turning to you.

This campaign is our way to stand by them, to give them the space and support they need to focus on their children, to rebuild, and to regain strength — without the added weight of financial worry.

🕯️ Your Support Makes All the Difference

Your contribution will directly help this remarkable family continue their Shlichus —

first and foremost within their home, and, please Hashem, soon again within their community.

In moments like these, we remember what it truly means to be one family —

to share not only in each other’s joys, but also in the sacred work of rebuilding after pain.

