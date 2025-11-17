Advertise
One last chance to save Bina – and it starts with

Communicated Content

 

 

Meet Bina, 10 months old now. Her laughter is so sweet despite her serious spleen cancer.

 

Bina is brave and so lively. The oxygen tube and glucose meter are a grave reminder of her fragile life.

 

Bina’s amazing parents are fighting for her. 

 

She has undergone three successful surgical procedures in Denmark, and now she needs chemo treatments, but they too have to be done abroad and at full cost due to her young age.

 

Bina’s parents are struggling. They spent every cent they owned but they cannot give up. They have to turn to your help now.

 

Bina is winning a battle with an aggressive, highly fatal cancer. 

 

We can’t let her parents down

 

Bina needs this last push to recover against terrible odds. 

 

One click and you support these amazing parenting and incredible baby with an unbeatable smile. 

 

Help her live:>>>

 

Donate now

 

