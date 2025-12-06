Tune In: Amduim’s Unite To Heal is LIVE with 36 Hours Of CANT-MISS Entertainment!

Advertise
For years, Amudim has invited the Jewish world into the raw, honest journeys of those fighting to heal. This year, the story continues – not in darkness, but in light. Not in pain, but in power.

For 36 unforgettable hours, Unite to Heal gives you an all-access pass to the beauty within healing – through conversations, music, inspiration, and real stories of courage from leaders and influencers across the Jewish world.

This is not just another livestream. It is our community’s celebration of triumph, featuring familiar voices, heroes you have never heard from, and moments you will carry long after the screen goes dark.

Here is just a taste of what is coming:

Mark your calendar. Tell a friend. Get ready to be moved, uplifted, and changed.

Unite to Heal – Amudim’s 36-hour global livestream
 December 7-8

Where the next chapter of healing begins!
 UNITETOHEAL.COM

