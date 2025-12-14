Discussing Trauma and Antisemitism with Our Children

Guidelines Following the Terrorist Attack in Australia

Together with all of us, Ohel extends its heartfelt condolences to the Australian community following the horrific terrorist attack that recently occurred. We mourn the lives lost, pray for comfort for the families of the victims, and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.

Events like this understandably intensify fear, sadness, and confusion—especially at a time when antisemitism is rising worldwide. Below are guidelines to help parents and educators speak with children and teens about what happened in Australia, place it in the broader context of antisemitism, and support healthy emotional processing.

These are general guidelines; every child responds differently. If you have specific concerns, we encourage you to reach out to the Ohel Trauma Team or another mental health professional.

1. Provide Perspective and Accurate Information

In today’s world, information spreads instantly, often without context. Teens may struggle to understand how close or immediate a threat actually is.

When appropriate, clarify that the attack occurred in Australia and that the perpetrators have been neutralized. Emphasize that safety measures are in place locally and that authorities are actively working to protect communities.

At the same time, acknowledge that this attack fits into a broader increase in antisemitic violence and hatred around the world. Provide accurate, balanced information from reliable sources and avoid sensationalized media that can distort reality and increase fear.

2. Normalize Emotional Reactions

Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, or confusion are normal responses to both terrorism and antisemitism. Let teens know that these reactions are understandable—and that adults feel them too.

Sharing your emotions in a calm, contained way helps model healthy coping and reassures children that distress can be managed.

It is also important not to worry if a child shows little emotion. Some teens need time to absorb events, while others are naturally more reserved or process internally.

3. Understand the Impact of Past Trauma

For children or families who have experienced previous trauma—such as antisemitic incidents, threats, or violence—this attack may feel especially personal or overwhelming.

Be attentive to stronger reactions, changes in behavior, sleep difficulties, or increased anxiety, and provide additional reassurance and support as needed.

4. Place Antisemitism in a Broader Context

It is appropriate, especially with older teens, to acknowledge that antisemitism is painful, frightening, and deeply upsetting—and that it has existed for centuries.

While it often defies logic, helping teens understand that this hatred is not new can reduce shock and help them see current events as part of a longer historical pattern rather than something entirely unprecedented.

Some families may explain antisemitism as rooted in jealousy, misinformation, or resentment toward Jewish identity and values. Others may frame it within Jewish history and resilience, emphasizing survival, moral purpose, and the continuity of Jewish life despite repeated challenges.

Whichever approach you choose, the goal is to strengthen identity, pride, and emotional resilience—not fear.

5. Emphasize Strength, Support, and Allies

It is important for teens to know that not everyone is against the Jewish people. Many individuals, leaders, and communities strongly condemn antisemitism and stand alongside the Jewish community.

Highlight examples of solidarity, moral leadership, and efforts being made to counter hatred and protect Jewish life.

6. Address Safety Concerns Thoughtfully

If children worry about similar attacks happening nearby, tailor your response to their age and temperament.

Younger children benefit from reassurance about concrete safety measures taken by families, schools, and communities. Older teens may benefit from honest discussions about the rise of antisemitism globally, security precautions, and what communities and leaders are doing to respond.

Discussions about visibly expressing Jewish identity or taking precautionary measures should be handled thoughtfully and without judgment. These are personal decisions influenced by safety, environment, and individual comfort levels. It is important that parents and children communicate openly and agree on shared approaches.

7. Monitor Media and Social Media Exposure

Constant exposure to disturbing images, videos, and commentary—especially on social media—can significantly increase anxiety and emotional overload.

Encourage teens to limit their media intake, rely on trustworthy sources, and take breaks when content becomes overwhelming.

Ongoing discussion is helpful, but avoid repetitive conversations that escalate fear rather than promote understanding.

8. Support Individual Emotional Needs

Children with a history of anxiety or depression may need extra reassurance, structure, and reminders of coping strategies.

Teens with ADHD or impulsivity may need help slowing down, focusing, and responding thoughtfully rather than reactively.

Adjust support based on your child’s emotional and developmental needs.

9. Encourage Meaningful Action

When people feel frightened or powerless, positive action can restore a sense of control.

Encourage teens to channel their feelings into constructive outlets such as prayer, acts of kindness, writing letters to leaders, participating in community initiatives, or learning about ways to stand up against hatred responsibly and safely.

10. Emphasize Hope and Continuity

History shows that periods of intense hatred and persecution are often followed by calmer times.

While we cannot predict events, we can remind our children that Jewish life has endured through hardship and has also flourished during periods of peace.

Emphasize gratitude for the present, resilience in the face of challenge, and hope for a future free of hatred.

We hope these guidelines are helpful as you navigate these difficult conversations in light of the attack in Australia and the broader rise in antisemitism.

If you need additional support, please feel free to reach out to the Ohel Trauma Team at 516-659-9420.