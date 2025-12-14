Advertise
BREAKING: Bondi Beach Attackers Identified as Father and Son, Police Say

BREAKING: Bondi Beach attackers were a 50 year-old and 24-year-old father and son.

The father, now deceased, had six firearms licensed to him.

New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed police are not looking for a third suspect.

