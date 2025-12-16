Advertise
“Be Her Light This Chanukah”

“In the days of Matisyahu…” – Days of miracles, of tefillah, of light in the darkness. But for one young mother, this Chanukah is filled with tears.

 

Talya, a devoted Yiddishe mother, sits beside the hospital bed of her one-year-old daughter, Sheina Yafa.  

Born with a severe brain bleed, Sheina was later diagnosed with “neuroblastoma” – a rare, aggressive cancer.

 

Since the day she entered this world,  Sheina has been fighting to live.

 

And Talya has been fighting with her – with tefillos, tears, and every ounce of strength a mother can have.  

 

But the treatment – their only hope – is far beyond what the family can afford. Every cent has already been used.  

 

Now, as we gather around our menorahs and sing “Maoz Tzur”, Talya is begging for a miracle.  

 

She turns to Klal Yisrael – to you – and pleads: “Help me save my daughter’s life.”

 

This is not just a donation.  

It’s a mitzvah. It’s hatzalas nefashos. It’s a spark of light in their darkest hour.

 

Be part of the neis. Bring light to their Chanukah.

 

