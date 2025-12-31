“A Yissachar-Zevulun shutfus (partnership) with Shas Yidden is MEHADRIN MIN HAMEHADRIN” The words of Maran Hamashpia Hagadol, Hatzadik Harav Elimelech Biederman, shlit”a The Most Mehudar and Unique Yissachar Zevulun Pact Is at Shas Yiden Earns Almost 7 Million Mitzvos! C Do More Than Just Save On Taxes, “BUY TORAH” Maximize Your Tax Deduction By Donating to the Shas Yiden Network Your tax credit will bring endless brochos and yeshuos into your home! The 2025 calendar year is ending, and we thank you all for your generous donations to Shas Yiden throughout the year. Your support is not only greatly appreciated, it has also made a difference (please see below). You are a true partner in the learning at Shas Yiden. There is still time to take advantage of this 2025 tax year and make a tax-deductible donation to Shas Yiden. Donate Now SHAS YIDEN AT A GLANCE Words of the Gedolim “The Shas Yiden avreichim gaonim are EMMESDIKE (True) SHAS YIDEN” – Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievsky, ztk”l



“Shas Yiden has brought about a REVOLUTION IN THE LEARNING OF SHAS” – Maran Hagaon Hagadol Harav Gershon Edelstein, zt”l Shas Yiden Facts There are now 132 avreichim gaonim at Shas Yiden!

7 kollelim! – Yerushalayim * Bnei Brak * Beit Shemesh * Beitar * Kiryat Sefer * London UK * Flatbush, NY

Public Farheren for all the avreichim on entire Shas – 3 – 4 times a year!

All this has been achieved in just 18 years – and a new kollel in the offing! Shas Yiden Regimen Learning program – 7 days a week!! – including Erev Shabbos & Shabbos, Erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov

– including Erev Shabbos & Shabbos, Erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov Sun-Thurs: Each avreich completes 9 BLATT -A-DAY, PLUS 4 CHAZORAS (that is 45 blatt/day!), including every Rashi and Tosfos

Each avreich completes (that is 45 blatt/day!), Fri-Shabbos: 4 blatt-a-day, plus 4 chazoras (20 blatt/day) Shas Yiden Accomplishments Blatt per year per avreich = 13,555

Total blatt per year = 13,555 X 126 avreichim = 1,789,260!

Written tests: monthly on 225 blatt; mid-year – on 1350; annual – on 2711

monthly on 225 blatt; mid-year – on 1350; annual – on 2711 180 days more learning per year than the average kollel worldwide! Shas Yiden is a recognized 501(c)(3) organization Tax ID# 27-3228076 DONATE NOW BEFORE 2025 ENDS! Click Here