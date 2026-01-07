From the outside, you’d never know “From the street, it looks like any other building.” The door opens and ten voices fill the room. A table just big enough. Plates passed carefully. This is Yossele’s world.

His parents don’t talk about the worries, the numbers, or the quiet choices they make late at night, choosing what the children will never have to feel. Instead, they focus on what’s right in front of them; another day, another meal, another chance to keep life steady. What you see from the outside tells you nothing.

For generations, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos has understood that poverty doesn’t always announce itself. Sometimes, it looks like families doing everything in their power to hold it together with dignity.

That’s where KSH steps in; with food assistance, tuition support, medical help, and emergency aid that allows life to keep moving forward respectfully.

The KSH Auction gives you the chance to step into what can’t be explained by words and support it all.

Step inside Yossele’s world. Enter the auction today. CLICK HERE.