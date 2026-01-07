Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Unvaccinated 11-Month-Old Baby on Life Support With Measles Near Jerusalem

Measles (Photo: Dave Haygarth/Flickr)

An 11-month-old baby girl from a community near Jerusalem is in critical condition after contracting measles, amid concern about declining vaccination rates and the return of a disease once considered largely under control.

The infant is being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, where hospital officials said she was placed on life support after her condition deteriorated. According to the hospital, the child had been treated at home for several days before being rushed to the emergency room late Tuesday night.

“This is a severe and completely preventable illness,” said Dr. Uri Pollak, head of Hadassah’s pediatric cardiac critical care unit. “I once again urge all parents to vaccinate their children against measles and to follow the Health Ministry’s guidelines to prevent severe and life-threatening disease.”

The case comes amid heightened concern among public health officials over measles outbreaks in pockets of Israel, particularly in communities with low vaccination coverage. Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases known and can lead to pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death, especially in infants who are too young to be fully vaccinated.

The Israel Ministry of Health has repeatedly warned that lapses in routine childhood immunizations are fueling the resurgence of preventable diseases and placing vulnerable children at grave risk.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

LAKEWOOD: Gedolei Yisroel Convene Emergency Gathering to Address Dangers of AI, Call For Yom Tefillah and Taanis

NYC: Group Behind Antisemitic Synagogue Protest Returns With Two New Rallies This Week

State Comptroller: A Third Of Israelis Lack Protection Against Missile Fire

TENSION AT SEA: U.S. Forces Seize Two Oil Tankers In North Atlantic Amid Sanctions Enforcement

Hamas Resumes Search With Red Cross For Body Of Fallen Officer Ran Gvili In Gaza City

TEHILLIM: Former Jerusalem Mayor Rabbi Uri Lupolianski In Critical Condition

Netanyahu Calls For Restraint Following Murder Of Yeshiva Bochur

Police Backtracks: Bus Driver Charged With Negligent Homicide Instead Of Aggravated Murder

“Those Who Demanded Conscription Of Chareidim By Force Received The Image They Wanted”

Levaya Of Yosef Eisenthal, Z’l, 14, Murdered At Protest, Takes Place At Yeshivas Ohel Torah