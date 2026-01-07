Unvaccinated 11-Month-Old Baby on Life Support With Measles Near Jerusalem

An 11-month-old baby girl from a community near Jerusalem is in critical condition after contracting measles, amid concern about declining vaccination rates and the return of a disease once considered largely under control.

The infant is being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, where hospital officials said she was placed on life support after her condition deteriorated. According to the hospital, the child had been treated at home for several days before being rushed to the emergency room late Tuesday night.

“This is a severe and completely preventable illness,” said Dr. Uri Pollak, head of Hadassah’s pediatric cardiac critical care unit. “I once again urge all parents to vaccinate their children against measles and to follow the Health Ministry’s guidelines to prevent severe and life-threatening disease.”

The case comes amid heightened concern among public health officials over measles outbreaks in pockets of Israel, particularly in communities with low vaccination coverage. Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases known and can lead to pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death, especially in infants who are too young to be fully vaccinated.

The Israel Ministry of Health has repeatedly warned that lapses in routine childhood immunizations are fueling the resurgence of preventable diseases and placing vulnerable children at grave risk.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)