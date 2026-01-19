Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Jacobovits Family Steps Forward to Confront Mental Health Crisis in Frum Community

Communicated Content

At a moment when the frum world is reeling from tragedy, grief, and questions we are only beginning to ask, Shimi and Huvi Jacobovits have taken a bold and deeply personal step.

 

They are now the proud sponsors of BehindTheFaces.org, a growing mental-health initiative dedicated to bringing pain out of the shadows and into the light of compassion, conversation, and real support.

 

Behind The Faces was created in response to a quiet crisis many in our community know too well: people carrying unbearable emotional weight alone, often behind smiles, titles, and carefully built lives. The Jacobovits’ sponsorship is not just an act of philanthropy. It is a statement. A refusal to look away. A commitment to stand with those who are struggling and say, you are not invisible.

 

“In the aftermath of so much loss and heartbreak, it became impossible for us to stay on the sidelines,” said Shimi and Huvi Jacobovits. “We kept thinking about the people suffering in silence. The ones nobody knows are breaking. We wanted to help change that.”

 

Behind The Faces is a community-driven platform that empowers individuals through storytelling, education, and accessible support. Its mission is simple and urgent: to make seeking help a sign of strength, and to ensure that no one has to struggle alone.

 

Through articles, interviews, resources, and community conversations, Behind The Faces is reshaping how mental health is understood and discussed within the frum world. It replaces stigma with honesty. Fear with language. Isolation with belonging.

 

“This partnership is a turning point,” said Nachi Gordon, founder of Meaningful Minute and the Behind The Faces initiative. “The Jacobovits family is modeling what courageous leadership looks like. They are choosing to invest in healing, in hope, and in the future of our community when it matters most.”

 

As the frum world faces the realities of grief, trauma, anxiety, and depression on a scale never before acknowledged, this sponsorship marks a new chapter. One where the conversation is no longer whispered. One where the faces behind the pain are finally being seen.

 

For more information, visit www.BehindTheFaces.org

 

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Degel HaTorah: We Warned Repeatedly — Decision-Makers Bear Responsibility for Romema Daycare Tragedy

YWN EDITORIAL: The Heartbreaking Tragedy In Romema Must Be An Urgent Wake-Up Call For Jewish Communities Everywhere

MKs Blame Attorney General: “Children Of Avreichim Were Expelled From Supervised Daycares!”

SHOCK: Disturbing Details Emerge From Jerusalem Daycare Tragedy

“No Longer Safe”: Trump World Floats Offering Asylum To British Jews Amid Growing Antisemitism

🚨 HORROR IN JERUSALEM: 2 Babies Pronounced Dead, 53 Babies Evacuated From Chareidi Daycare

Government Confirms: Most Draft Dodgers Aren’t Chareidim

INSANITY: Jewish Governor Josh Shapiro Was Asked By Kamala Harris’ Team Whether He’s An Israeli Double Agent

Far-Right Influencer Nick Fuentes Says Trump’s Failure Is That He’s “Not Hitler”

REPORT: Israeli and Arab Pressure Helped Dissuade Trump From Striking Iran At Last Moment