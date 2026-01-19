Jacobovits Family Steps Forward to Confront Mental Health Crisis in Frum Community

At a moment when the frum world is reeling from tragedy, grief, and questions we are only beginning to ask, Shimi and Huvi Jacobovits have taken a bold and deeply personal step.

They are now the proud sponsors of BehindTheFaces.org, a growing mental-health initiative dedicated to bringing pain out of the shadows and into the light of compassion, conversation, and real support.

Behind The Faces was created in response to a quiet crisis many in our community know too well: people carrying unbearable emotional weight alone, often behind smiles, titles, and carefully built lives. The Jacobovits’ sponsorship is not just an act of philanthropy. It is a statement. A refusal to look away. A commitment to stand with those who are struggling and say, you are not invisible.

“In the aftermath of so much loss and heartbreak, it became impossible for us to stay on the sidelines,” said Shimi and Huvi Jacobovits. “We kept thinking about the people suffering in silence. The ones nobody knows are breaking. We wanted to help change that.”

Behind The Faces is a community-driven platform that empowers individuals through storytelling, education, and accessible support. Its mission is simple and urgent: to make seeking help a sign of strength, and to ensure that no one has to struggle alone.

Through articles, interviews, resources, and community conversations, Behind The Faces is reshaping how mental health is understood and discussed within the frum world. It replaces stigma with honesty. Fear with language. Isolation with belonging.

“This partnership is a turning point,” said Nachi Gordon, founder of Meaningful Minute and the Behind The Faces initiative. “The Jacobovits family is modeling what courageous leadership looks like. They are choosing to invest in healing, in hope, and in the future of our community when it matters most.”

As the frum world faces the realities of grief, trauma, anxiety, and depression on a scale never before acknowledged, this sponsorship marks a new chapter. One where the conversation is no longer whispered. One where the faces behind the pain are finally being seen.

For more information, visit www.BehindTheFaces.org