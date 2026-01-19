Trump Invited Putin to Join Board of Peace, Kremlin Confirms

The Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly announced Board of Peace, saying Moscow is reviewing the proposal and hopes to hold further contacts with Washington on the matter.

Speaking on the invitation, the Kremlin said Russia is studying the initiative and expressed interest in engaging with the United States regarding its structure and goals. Russia has remained largely diplomatically isolated by Western nations since its invasion of Ukraine, making the reported invitation notable.

According to details seen by Reuters, the Board of Peace is intended to serve as an umbrella oversight body for Gaza and will initially focus on the ongoing conflict there before expanding to address other global disputes. Trump is expected to chair the board.

The board is set to include heads of state from the Middle East and around the world, with multiple international leaders reportedly invited to participate. Under the draft charter, Trump would serve as chair for life.

The documents cited by Reuters state that member countries would normally serve three-year terms. However, nations could secure permanent membership by contributing $1 billion each to fund the board’s activities.

Diplomats have raised concerns that the initiative could undermine or duplicate the work of the United Nations, warning that it may weaken existing international frameworks for conflict resolution.

