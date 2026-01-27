PCS Announces Real Estate Investing & Beyond Course

In Partnership with The Lightstone Group

PCS is proud to launch its streamlined Real Estate Investing & Beyond course, developed with The Lightstone Group and features a special presentation by industry leader Dovid Lichtenstein.

Designed for both seasoned professionals and newcomers, this 14week program provides the essential skills and strategies needed to identify strong opportunities, strengthen your competitive edge, and advance confidently in the real estate field.

Many successful real estate professionals attribute their achievements to the practical knowledge gained from this course.”

Partial Listing:

Multifamily, Retail, and Office Properties

REO, Distressed Assets, and Foreclosures

Deal Sourcing, Analysis, Underwriting, and Value-Add Strategies

Contracts, Negotiations, Financing, and Syndication

CashonCash Returns and Risk Analysis

Finding, Negotiating, and Closing Deals

Course Schedule: 14 sessions, Wednesdays, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: Lakewood

Remote option for students out of the Lakewood area

Limited partial scholarships are available

📧 [email protected] 📞 7329059700 ext. 606

🌐 www.pcsnynj.org