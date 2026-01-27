PCS Announces Real Estate Investing & Beyond Course

In Partnership with The Lightstone Group
PCS is proud to launch its streamlined Real Estate Investing & Beyond course, developed with The Lightstone Group and features a special presentation by industry leader Dovid Lichtenstein.
Designed for both seasoned professionals and newcomers, this 14week program provides the essential skills and strategies needed to identify strong opportunities, strengthen your competitive edge, and advance confidently in the real estate field.
Many successful real estate professionals attribute their achievements to the practical knowledge gained from this course.”
Partial Listing:
- Multifamily, Retail, and Office Properties
- REO, Distressed Assets, and Foreclosures
- Deal Sourcing, Analysis, Underwriting, and Value-Add Strategies
- Contracts, Negotiations, Financing, and Syndication
- CashonCash Returns and Risk Analysis
- Finding, Negotiating, and Closing Deals
Course Schedule: 14 sessions, Wednesdays, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Location: Lakewood
Remote option for students out of the Lakewood area
Limited partial scholarships are available
📧 [email protected] 📞 7329059700 ext. 606