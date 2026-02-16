Advertise
Bnos Leah Celebrates Moros' Lifelong Impact at Upcoming 92nd Annual Dinner

Communicated Content

Now in its ninth decade of chinuch habanos, Bnos Leah Prospect Park has educated generations of talmidos, its venerated mechanchos and teachers forging bonds with their students that typically endure far beyond graduation. These relationships are the hallmark of Bnos Leah, and are the focus of this year’s annual dinner, taking place on Sunday, February 22nd

 

With a theme of Forever Your Morah, the dinner celebrates decades of mechanchos and teachers whose dedication and influence continue to impact thousands of talmidos in their adult lives.    A commemorative book titled Lasting Impressions featuring heartfelt tributes submitted by alumnae will be gifted to Bnos Leah’s mechanchos and teachers, a tangible remembrance of the everlasting impact they have had on their students throughout the years.

 

The lifelong commitment of its mechanchos and teachers is an integral part of Bnos Leah’s stellar chinuch, its students recognized over the years by seminaries for their knowledge and their commitment to Torah values.  Each one is a link in a chain that is well over 90 years long, and a testament to Rabbi Avrohom Kelman’s ז״ל  high standards and unwavering commitment to chinuch habanos.

 

Combining a dynamic curricular that incorporates solid hashkafos, palpable warmth and stimulating extra-curricular activities, Bnos Leah continues to pioneer programs and initiatives that help each student maximize her potential.  With a student body that currently includes  children and grandchildren of its alumnae, Bnos Leah’s success is evident not only in its thousands of graduates, but also in its groundbreaking programs including school-wide bas mitzvahs and productions that have become de rigueur in Bais Yaakov schools throughout the United States and beyond.

 

For more information about the Bnos Leah dinner, visit the event website at bloppy.org/dinner, email [email protected] or call 718-376-4400.

 

