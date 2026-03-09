FREE KVITTEL IN LIZHENSK THROUGH YAD L’ACHIM

Yad L’Achim is now taking names for your free kvittel to be placed in Lizhensk by Reb Elimelech’s yahrtzeit this Tuesday!

Rav Elimelech zt”l in Lizhensk

רבי אלימלך מליזענסק זצוק”ל

(free to join HERE but you have to HURRY AS THE DEADLINE IS APPROACHING)

Submit your names for the special tefillah as messengers of Yad L’Achim will be davening for SHIDDUCHIM, HEALTH & all personal requests in LIZHENSK – at the resting place of

רבי אלימלך מליזענסק זצוק”ל

Reb Elimelech of Lizhensk – the Noam Elimelech zt”l

on the day of his upcoming yahrtzeit, Tuesday כ”א אדר,

FOR FREE

To Submit your names Click HERE,

call 718-690-2944

or visit www.YADL.org





VIDEO: HOW REB ELIMELECH WAS BORN!

The Parents of Reb Elimelech of Lizhensk zt”l

You can submit your names by CLICKING HERE, visiting www.YadLAchim.org

or by calling Yad L’Achim at 718-690-2944

(Tefillah can be for Shidduchim, Health, Parnassah, Children, Shalom Bayis & All Personal Requests)

Share the free tefillah with friends

You can submit names for free (simply enter 0 as donation amount). Click here.