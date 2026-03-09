Advertise
FREE KVITTEL IN LIZHENSK THROUGH YAD L’ACHIM

Communicated Content

Yad L’Achim is now taking names for your free kvittel to be placed in Lizhensk by Reb Elimelech’s yahrtzeit this Tuesday!

Rav Elimelech zt”l in Lizhensk  
רבי אלימלך מליזענסק זצוק”ל

(free to join HERE but you have to HURRY AS THE DEADLINE IS APPROACHING)

Submit your names for the special tefillah as messengers of Yad L’Achim will be davening for SHIDDUCHIM, HEALTH & all personal requests in LIZHENSK – at the resting place of
רבי אלימלך מליזענסק זצוק”ל
Reb Elimelech of Lizhensk  – the Noam Elimelech zt”l
on the day of his upcoming yahrtzeit, Tuesday כ”א אדר, 
FOR FREE

 

To Submit your names Click HERE,
call 718-690-2944
or visit www.YADL.org

 


VIDEO: HOW REB ELIMELECH WAS BORN!

The Parents of Reb Elimelech of Lizhensk zt”l

 

You can submit your names by CLICKING HERE, visiting www.YadLAchim.org
or by calling Yad L’Achim at 718-690-2944
(Tefillah can be for Shidduchim, Health, Parnassah, Children, Shalom Bayis & All Personal Requests)

 

icon Share the free tefillah with friends

 

You can submit names for free (simply enter 0 as donation amount). Click here.

 

 

 

