I am a mother pleading for help for my precious baby.

My little Eli is only 6 months old.

Instead of being safe at home in my arms, he is in intensive care, in isolation, fighting a serious tumor in his stomach and abdomen.

Every single day I run to the hospital to be by his side, while my two little girls remain at home waiting for me.

My heart is torn apart.

The doctors told us that Eli needs urgent treatment, but the costs are overwhelming.

We cannot do this alone.

Please have rachmanus.

Please open your hearts and help me save my baby.

👉

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