🎯 “Healing from Within” Free Sarno Workshop By Miriam Brieger

🎯Healing from Within

A Conversation with Sarno Coach Mrs. Miriam Brieger

By Fay Blickman

Introduction

For many people struggling with chronic pain and other chronic symptoms, medical answers never seem to go far enough. But for some, healing begins in an unexpected place — the mind. World renowned Mindbody/Sarno and Somatic Healing Coach, Miriam Brieger’s own remarkable recovery led her to help others transform their health and reclaim their lives.

Q: What first led you to Dr. Sarno’s work?

A: About 13 years ago, I began experiencing relentless daily headaches. I tried every medical avenue — even drastic ones like Botox to numb the pain — but nothing helped. I was truly at my wits’ end when I heard success stories about Dr. Sarno’s method. Honestly, I was skeptical, but I gave it a try.

To my amazement, B”H within a short time my headaches completely disappeared, and so did my insomnia. My entire life changed for the better. Baruch Hashem, it’s been 11 years now and I’m headache free, I fall asleep easily and sleep much deeper as well.

Q: That’s incredible! What inspired you to become a Sarno coach rather than just keep the results for your own healing?

A: Great question! That was a journey all its own.

At the time of my recovery, I owned a retail gift shop on 16th Avenue in Boro Park. I never imagined switching careers. But I was so passionate about the Sarno method that I kept sharing my story with everyone.

I noticed that many people faced the same roadblocks I once did. When I first heard of Dr. Sarno’s work, I didn’t know how to apply it properly. I tried what I thought was “the method,” but saw no results. I even read one of Dr. Sarno’s books, but I didn’t find clear actionable steps that were enough to give me relief, so I continued to suffer.

A year later, when I realized that most real pain recoveries came from the Sarno approach, I decided to revisit it. I did a lot of deep research, worked with a coach, and once I had clear, actionable guidance, my healing came pretty quickly, B”H.

When I started spreading my story to others, so they could seek out relief via the Sarno method, I saw the same pattern over and over — they learnt the basics, but that alone wasn’t enough to bring real relief. Five years after my recovery, I decided to train professionally, not only in mind body techniques such as Sarno, but in Somatic Healing as well, as this goes hand in hand beautifully to bring a person to full circle healing. I eventually made the life‑changing decision to close my store and devote myself fully to guiding others through these methods so they can get their life back as well.

I offer 3 courses, men, women and teen girls that clearly explain why and how Sarno works, more than one way to implement the method, help you discover what blockages and emotions you may have in your subconscious holding you back from healing, anxiety awareness and techniques, really breaking it all down step‑by‑step so anyone can experience real and lasting relief IyH.

Q: You truly turned your personal transformation into a mission to help others. What kinds of symptoms can this approach help with?

A: Baruch Hashem, a wide variety! I work with clients both privately and through the course experiencing all types of body pain from migraines to heel spurs- no matter how intense, skin conditions,digestive issues, chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID, seasonal allergies, mild to moderate mood disorders — and more.

Disclaimer: First have yourself checked out by a doctor to rule out an infection, fractured or broken bone, or c”v a tumor.

Q: What kinds of results have your clients seen?

A: Baruch Hashem, truly life‑changing. Here are a few examples:

💥 Bassy T. from Boro Park had three herniated discs pressing on nerves and was scheduled for surgery. After working with me privately in my six week private coaching program, BS”D, she became completely pain‑free— that was a year and a half ago, and she’s doing great! No surgery.

🤕Esty W. from Monsey had chronic migraines for 20 years — now, she’s pain‑free.

🥪Chavy W., an 8th grader from Monsey, suffered intense stomach cramps whenever she ate dairy. Today, she eats dairy twice a day and feels amazing.

🛌Rochel K. from Lakewood, a young teacher newly married and struggling with long COVID, had severe chest pain and weakness that left her bedridden for months. She took my course and, with Hashem’s help, was back at work four weeks later.

You can hear these stories and more directly from them on my hotline 718-303-9987.

And there are many more stories. Watching people transform physically and emotionally is the biggest blessing of all.

Q: Where can people learn more or sign up?

A: On my website, www.sarnocoaching.com or my hotline 718-303-9987.

📢 Or they can join my free workshop coming up this Sunday, April 26, “Healing from Within-The Science behind Sarno” to learn a lot more valuable information, have the opportunity to have their questions answered live, and receive a discount for my upcoming courses.

👉 sign up here.