GALILEE MOUNTAINS WITH YOU

SWIM. DAVEN. BREATHE. REPEAT.

Tzfat. Its cobblestone alleys where kabbala was transmitted, open vistas where Lecha Dodi was born, mountain air that carries something you feel even if you can’t grasp it. For the first time, you can live it, in a home that elevates your experience.

Four buildings now stand tall at the top of the mountain, right at the entrance to Tzfat’s Old City. Stone cladding is on. Flooring is already laid. Tzfat Estates — part of the Estates Series that produced Jerusalem Estates at the Schneller compound — is scheduled for occupancy by mid-2027.





VIEWS LIVE INSIDE

This isn’t a building that happens to be in Tzfat. It’s a building that was designed to make you feel where you are, every moment of the day. Walk through the shared spaces and you’ll notice something unusual: the Galilee mountains don’t stay outside.

Feigin Architects — the firm behind the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, the Beresheet Hotel, and Jerusalem Estates — designed every public space around floor-to-ceiling plate glass. The pool looks out at Har Meron. The shul fills with natural light while the mountain range stretches beyond the windows. The gym opens onto panoramic views of the Galilee. The lobby is stone and glass, ancient texture meeting clean modern lines.

The architecture dissolves the wall between the building and the landscape. You’re swimming, and Meron is right there. You’re davening Shacharis, and the mountains are with you. You’re on the treadmill at six in the morning, and the sunrise over the Galilee is yours.

Interior designer Sari Gurstein planned complete apartments with smart electrical systems, climate control throughout, and detailed luxury finishings. Buyers chose between three distinct design styles — Tzfati, Modern, and Classic — each reflecting a different relationship between Tzfat’s historic character and contemporary living.

36 PROJECTS. 12 CITIES. 1 EXACTING STANDARD.

ISA has been building across Israel for close to three decades. Their track record speaks plainly. ISA delivers on their promises. And when they finish building, it always looks better than the renderings they sold you.



Tzfat Estates is part of ISA’s Estates Series, debuted by the acclaimed Jerusalem Estates project in the Schneller compound. Jerusalem Estates established what ISA could do at the highest level — Feigin architecture, meticulous execution, a residential experience built to designer international standards in a city that demands it. Tzfat Estates carries that same DNA north.

YOUR CHANCE

Over 93% of Tzfat Estates has been purchased. The final apartments are selling now. These are the premium units — four spacious bedrooms with terraces stretching 430 square feet. Real outdoor living space: room for a sukkah, a full dining setup, lounge seating, and a grill, with the mountain air and Old City atmosphere surrounding you. Starting at 4.69 million shekels.

Your Tzfat is here. And if you’re coming to Meron on Lag Baomer, drive 10 minutes and come tour the site yourself.

Get details, floor plans, or schedule a visit:

Call: 1-646-328-7711 or tzfatestates.com.