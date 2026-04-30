Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Starting THIS Motzei Shabbos: Join Bonei Olam/Ohel Sarala. Start your 40-day Nishmas cycle with THOUSANDS!

Communicated Content
Ohel Sarala/Bonei Olam Nishmas 2026 Begins in 2 DAYS
DID YOU SIGN UP YET?

 

On May 3, we’re embarking on a journey of tefilah, connection, and hope — Ohel Sarala’s fourth journey to Amuka.

For forty days, thousands from all walks of life will unite through the transformative power of Nishmas. These forty days lead up to an auspicious day — the yahrtzeit of Rav Yonasan ben Uziel, who is buried in Amuka.

Once you sign up, you’ll receive daily reminders to recite Nishmas along with short, enlightening videos that deepen your understanding of this special tefillah throughout the forty-day journey. 

Our journey culminates on June 10 with an unforgettable live evening of joy, song, and gratitude to Hashem.

Will you be a part of this incredible journey this year?

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DAILY NISHMAS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DAILY NISHMAS

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Inquiry Reveals: Sydney Cops Were Warned Ahead Of Massacre, Chose Not To Act

Provocation That Changed The Plan: 175 Gaza Flotilla Terror Supporters Arrested, On Way To Israel On “Floating Prison”

“NON-STOP FIRE:” 12 IDF Soldiers Injured After Hezbollah Drone Hits Vehicle

After Heated Debate, Meron Lag B’Omer Plan To Proceed; Home Front Command Chief Takes Responsibility

UK Terrorist Was “Known” To Authorities, Victim’s Survival Was A Neis; Jews To Protest Outside PM’s Office

CENTCOM Chief To Brief Trump As Army Readies Plan For “Brief But Intense Iran Strikes”

WHICH IS IT? VP Vance Denies Atlantic Report, Then Admits He’s “Concerned” About Missile Depletion

Ben Gvir Opposes Meron Plan: “I’m Raising a Red Flag; We’re Racing Toward the Next Disaster”

Iran’s Parliament Speaker: US “Divide and Conquer” Strategy Aims To “Make Us Collapse From Within”

YERUSHALAYIM: Soldier Draws Weapon During Wild Peleg Protest [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]