Starting THIS Motzei Shabbos: Join Bonei Olam/Ohel Sarala. Start your 40-day Nishmas cycle with THOUSANDS!

Ohel Sarala/Bonei Olam Nishmas 2026 Begins in 2 DAYS

DID YOU SIGN UP YET?

On May 3, we’re embarking on a journey of tefilah, connection, and hope — Ohel Sarala’s fourth journey to Amuka.

For forty days, thousands from all walks of life will unite through the transformative power of Nishmas. These forty days lead up to an auspicious day — the yahrtzeit of Rav Yonasan ben Uziel, who is buried in Amuka.

Once you sign up, you’ll receive daily reminders to recite Nishmas along with short, enlightening videos that deepen your understanding of this special tefillah throughout the forty-day journey.

Our journey culminates on June 10 with an unforgettable live evening of joy, song, and gratitude to Hashem.

Will you be a part of this incredible journey this year?

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DAILY NISHMAS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DAILY NISHMAS