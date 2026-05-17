AN UNPRECEDENTED DECREE FROM THE POSEK HADOR: “THEY WILL HAVE A GREAT REWARD- ABUNDANT PARNASSAH ALL THEIR LIVES”

Maran Ish HaElokim HaGaon Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch shlit”a with a decisive and clear declaration for the donors to erect a building for his yeshivah: “I am suggesting to each and every person to contribute- and he will have a very great reward- and he will merit much nachas. ‘And I will bestow on you brocha עד בלי די אמן סלה.'”

An electrified atmosphere prevails at the home of Maran Posek HaDor Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch shlit”a.

For many years, Jews of all stripes, from all around the world, from the greatest Gedolei Torah to the simple commonfolk, have been flocking to his home to receive Da’as Torah in all areas and to receive yeshuos facilitated by a blessing from his holy mouth. But lately something has changed, and his brochas have become more far-reaching, clearer, more decisive; yeshuos stories abound of people who come in broken, receive a brocha from the great posek and within a very short time they experience yeshuos.

It’s with this background we approach the issue that is most dear to his heart: constructing a building for his yeshivah, which for fifteen years has still not settled in its own place. The yeshivah is where he meticulously comes to every week to give a ‘shiur klalli’, to build a personal relationship with the young talmidim, and even stays there on Shabbos and Yamim Tovim, affording the talmidim a chance to get closer and gain even more Yiras Shomayim and Torah from him.

Recently, construction has begun on a permanent campus for the yeshiva in Beit Shemesh, and upon hearing the exciting update, Rabeinu shlit”a is beaming with joy, glowing in anticipation; he speaks about the phenomenal reward for donors who contribute to the yeshivah’s permanent building, and showers countless blessings upon them:

“Besiyatta Dishmaya, they are now constructing the buildings of our yeshivah in Beit Shemesh.

“Whoever will take part in this with significant participation, he is a partner in all the tens upon tens of thousands of merits of Torah and tefillah which will be in the yeshivah for generations.

“Therefore, even though the mitzvah isn’t easy, each person should try to be a partner with a sum of 150 per month for three years, and with this we will be partners in constructing the yeshivah’s buildings. And I will try to daven for the contributors.

“HaKadosh Baruch Hu should help all the partners middah k’neged middah that they will have a great reward- abundant parnassah all their lives.

“Each person should say he is prepared: ‘I am prepared and ready to pay,’ and HaKadosh Baruch Hu from His side will also certainly do so.

“I am suggesting to each and every person to contribute- and he will have a very great reward- and he will merit much nachas. ‘And I will bestow upon you brocha עד בלי די אמן סלה’”.

Dear brothers, Hagaon Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch shlit”a has turned to the public for help more than once, for tremendous talmidei chachamim who were sunk in debt, situations of grave difficulty, and urgent public matters; but this time we are talking about an opportunity that comes once in a generation, when the Rav shlit”a requests help for his own life’s project, the yeshivah which he founded and toiled over for many years, and now he is beginning to reap nachas from it and to see magnificent fruits.

It’s a tremendous zechus to have Rabbi Moshe shlit”a daven for us, that we should be included in his emotional tefillos, to be an actual partner with the Rav shlit”a, and to merit the coveted brachos of “abundant parnassah all their lives” and “he should merit much nachas.”

Participate now with Rabeinu shlit”a with a sum of 150 a month for 3 years and in addition to a beautiful sefer Tehillim blessed by the Rav, you’ll also receive a stunning ‘Birkas HaBayis’ with the Rav’s brachah.

To contact the institution’s administration for acquiring shares in the building with more significant sums, and to receive an individual brachah in person from Rabbi Moshe shlit”a click here.