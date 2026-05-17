IDF Is Preparing To Resume Battle Against Hamas In Gaza

Following the assassination of Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad on Friday, Israel is preparing for the possibility of a return to intensive combat against terror organizations in Gaza, Ynet reported on Sunday.

Under instructions from the political leadership, the IDF has begun updating operational plans for a broader campaign against Hamas and other terror groups in the Strip. Israeli officials described Haddad’s killing as “the first sign” of a possible return to war.

Still, officials stress that an escalation is not imminent. President Donald Trump is said to oppose opening a major front in Gaza before the Iranian issue is resolved.

“Trump is not giving us a free hand in Gaza,” one Israeli official familiar with the discussions said. “He supports surgical operations against ticking bombs — like the Radwan Force commander in Beirut or Hamas’s military chief in Gaza — but is far less supportive of a full-scale war.”

Israeli officials believe that if Tehran suffers a significant setback or agrees to a deal under American pressure, Hamas could come under increased pressure to compromise or even consider disarmament. If not, Washington may eventually back a broader Israeli campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas militarily.

Israeli assessments also point toward a resumption of battle with Iran itself, a development that could reshape the entire regional picture.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)