Happening Right NOW! Two Yidden Trapped in Poland Prison Under BRUTAL Conditions

Not in history books.

Not 80 years ago.

Right NOW!

Two Yidden from Eretz Yisrael are trapped in brutal prison conditions in Poland. Separated from their families, broken emotionally, and desperate for help.

One can finally get out on bail.

But only if we raise $55,000 immediately.

Without it, he may remain in prison for years awaiting trial.

The second Yid is facing years behind bars as well. His wife in Eretz Yisrael is hospitalized and struggling psychologically while he sits alone in a foreign prison. A qualified lawyer can help reduce his sentence, but the legal fees are enormous.

For months, Rabbi Sholom Ber Stambler, the Rebbe’s Shliach in Warsaw for over 21 years, has personally visited them, brought them kosher food, supported them, and fought for them.

Now he’s asking Klal Yisrael to step in.

The Rambam calls Pidyon Shvuyim the greatest mitzvah.

How can we stand by while fellow Yidden sit imprisoned, alone, and forgotten?

Help bring a Yid home.

Help save a family.

Help fulfill one of the greatest mitzvos in the Torah.

DONATE HERE TODAY