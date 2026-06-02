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Thousands of Lives. Hundreds of Talmidim. One Extraordinary Yeshiva.

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Every bochur deserves someone who sees what he can become before he sees it himself.

For nearly 30 years, Yeshiva Ohr Simcha of Englewood has been built on that belief—not as a slogan, but as a daily reality in the beis medrash. With intentionally small classes, every talmid is known by name, and the relationship with his rebbi stays close, consistent, and personal.

We work with boys who may have struggled earlier on in elementary school—not because they lack ability, but because they needed a different setting to unlock it. A warm, structured yeshiva environment where they’re given individualized attention, real encouragement, and the tools to realize: I can do this.

Time and again, that approach builds solid, confident bnei Torah—many of whom go on to become successful rabbeim, baalei batim, and community leaders.

Today and tomorrow, Yeshiva Ohr Simcha is having its annual Rayze-It campaign (Click Here to Join), giving friends, parents, alumni, and supporters an opportunity to partner in its mission. Funds raised will help the yeshiva continue providing the exceptional chinuch, dedicated rebbeim, and a nurturing atmosphere that has impacted generations of talmidim. 

To participate in the campaign and support the Yeshiva’s mission, please visit: https://www.rayze.it/ohrsimcha

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