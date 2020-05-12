Today at 4 PM- Yeled V’Yalda Presents-Science Show featuring Meir Licht





Staying Connected with Yeled V’Yalda

YVY is at your side, every step of the way!

In our ongoing efforts to bring the world of possibilities to your fingertips, YVY continues to present a fascinating array of tele-therapy options. Renowned science buff Mr. Meir Licht, of Science and Nifloas Haborei fame, has been presenting daily stimulating lessons and activities for YVY students. Stay tuned for the incredible Lag BaOmer activity designed with you in mind!

To join YVY in our virtual Lag BaOmer Celebration at 4:00 PM sharp today, click here Lag B’omer Special with Yeled v’Yalda







