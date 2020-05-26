Sponsored Content





Tonight: EMET Outreach Presents Gad Elbaz & Charlie Harary

Join Emet Outreach tonight for an evening of music and inspiration. International music sensation, Gad Elbaz, will be live in concert at 8 p.m. Charlie Harary, renowned motivational speaker, will deliver words of chizuk at 10 p.m..

EMET is a campus and community outreach organization based in Queens, NY that has introduced over 3000 local college students to a life of Torah and Mitzvos.

Tonight’s program is sponsored by Caring Professionals, a leading home healthcare company servicing the five boroughs of New York City. Caring Professionals is committed to providing professional and compassionate home health aides to treat every patient and family with dignity. Caringprofessionals.com/emet







