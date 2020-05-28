Keeping the Momentum of The Siyum Going- Rewatch V’Nismach Now!

Sponsored Content





No one can forget The Siyum.

Though it took place in a very different pre-Corona era, its voices and spirit reverberate even throughout its stormy aftermath.

100,000 Jews gathering together is something that’s hard to imagine now- but we can relive the echoes of that resounding unity.

What we now lack in physical proximity, we compensate with the greatest uniting force of every Jew: Ki Heim Chayeinu.

Day by quarantined day, our learning keeps our focus from flagging even in these unthinkable times.

In time for Kabbalas Hatorah, relive the magic of the Siyum!

We were once again hosted by Rabbi Avi Schnall, New Jersey Director for Agudas Yisroel of America, and virtual event favorite Rabbi Elchanan Schwarz, LCSW.

The program featured a brand new film, “Learning Under Lockdown,” highlighting today’s Heroes of The Daf who haven’t missed even one day since The Siyum.

Including inspiring brand new Siyum Moments by Rabbi Paysach Krohn, a Covid Halacha Q&A by Rabbi Moshe Rotberg, a message from the son of the Novominsker Rebbe ZT”L, and Kabalas Hatorah inspiration from R’ Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlita.

This is your chance to relive The Siyum as you sing and dance along to ‘The Music of The Siyum’.

Don’t miss this amazing event!

Rewatch V'Nismach Now!








