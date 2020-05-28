Sponsored Content





The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need to get children excited about learning Torah. Now that the trappings of the traditional classrooms have disappeared, teachers and parents are working overtime to give kids a reason to tune in and stay interested.

Enter Torah Live, an educational platform that engages both children and adults with videos on important topics such as Power of Speech, Emunah & Tefillah and Anger.

Just ahead of Shavuos, Torah Live has released a new animated video, Learning Torah Matters, featuring the adorable Rabbi Siddur.

Children often ask, “Why do I need to learn this?” They may find it difficult to relate to certain parts of the Torah and understand how they are relevant in our modern lives. Learning Torah Matters answers this question in a clear and concise way, so that kids are inspired and motivated to learn more!

Click here to watch Learning Torah Matters.

Torah Live has been a favorite of parents and educators since the beginning, but the need for high-quality kosher content that kids enjoy watching has become more crucial than ever during this pandemic.

When schools closed in March, Torah Live immediately made its premium accounts free, in order to promote Torah learning during the pandemic. To sign up for your FREE premium account, go to TORAHLIVE.COM/YWN and use code YWN.







