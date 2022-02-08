This is What Nachas Looks Like

My husband and I were not very religious. However, when it came time to send the first of our five sons to school, we wanted a school that offered some exposure to Yahadut (Yiddishkeit) and we sent our first son to the Shuvu school in Kfar Saba.

It didn’t take long to see just how much our son loved school! Each day he would come home excited about everything he was learning, both in general studies and in subjects related to Torah and Yahadut. My son’s enthusiasm was so contagious that I found myself getting swept up in the world of Mitzvot as well.

One by one, we sent each of our five boys to a Shuvu school. And one by one, upon graduating from Shuvu they went on to learn in Yeshivas. As my husband and I were still not very religious at the time, the adjustment in having our sons become “yeshiva boys” was sometimes a bit difficult However, we saw the happiness in our children and we knew we made the right decision by sending our boys to Shuvu and letting them follow the path of Torah.

Years later, due to Shuvu and our boys, we now have a Shomer Shabbos home that revolves around Mitzvot. I feel like a true Em Habanim with real “Yiddishe nachas”.

My husband and I couldn’t be prouder of our five incredible sons!

Thank You Shuvu!

Mrs. Avital Yehudai

