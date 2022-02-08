Towards a Brighter Future

Growing up motherless and poor, my sister and I were not necessarily on the road to a bright future. But our teachers in Shuvu changed the trajectory of our lives, showering us with the love and attention we so desperately needed. Their warmth and caring ultimately helped us see the beauty of Yiddishkeit

Our Shuvu Morahs gave us everything. They taught us about Shabbos and the Chagim and even made sure that we had what to wear, filling a tremendous void in our lives and smoothing out the many rough spots of our childhood. After graduating elementary school, my sister and I continued our education at a Bais Yaakov high school, and I married my husband Yehuda after completing seminary.

I count myself tremendously blessed by HKB’H that I am now married to a man who divides his day between Learning and working, and the mother of eight beautiful children. Beyond that, I had another pleasant surprise when my father became religious as well.

Shuvu was there for me all those years ago and even all these years later, they remain a strong support system. I am what I am because of Shuvu and couldn’t possibly be more grateful to them for guiding me towards the life that I have today.

Thank You Shuvu!

Liora Chaimov

