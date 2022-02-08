A First Time for Everything

As a young child I grew up in a secular Russian home devoid of Yiddishkeit. We simply did not know any better.

This all changed when I first attended the Shuvu school in Petach Tikvah. Shuvu served as my doorway to the Torah world. A truly wonderful world I was fortunate to embrace together with Shuvu as they provided me with many of my “firsts” in Yiddishkeit.

My first set of Tefillin and Daled Minim.

My first true Shabbos, which inspired me to accept a Torah lifestyle.

My first Tefilla.

My first Mishnah.

And my first foray into the world of Gemara.

All these first were done in tandem with Shuvu.

By the time I graduated 12th grade, I had progressed to the point that I was interested in pursuing my learning in a post-high school yeshiva. Thanks to Shuvu I found a Yeshiva where I could continue learning and growing.

The word “Shuvu” is not just a name. It is my reality in that I returned to my roots. The illustrious roots of Klal Yisroel and our Torah.

Thank you Shuvu

Ron Kripuks





