CORONA VICTIM: Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Hagaon HaRav Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron ZATZAL





Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Hagaon HaRav Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron ZATZAL. he was 79 and was Niftar from COVID-19.

In a short statement, Shaarei Tzedek Medical center says that Rav Bakshi-Doron had been hospitalized with the Coronavirus a few days ago, and his condition turned critical until his Petira on Sunday evening.

The Niftar was born in Jerusalem to Ben-Zion Bakshi-Doron, an Iranian Jewish immigrant, and Tova, who immigrated from Aleppo, Syria. As a young man, he studied in several prominent yeshivas such as Yeshivat HaDarom, Chevron Yeshiva, and Kol Ya’akov.

In 1970, Bakshi-Doron started his rabbinic career in the neighborhoods of Ramat Nasi and Ramat Yosef in the coastal city of Bat Yam. He was appointed to Sephardi Chief Rabbi of the city in 1972, and in 1975, the larger city of Haifa, where he remained for 18 years.

In 1993, he became Rishon LeZion and served his term concurrently with his Ashkenazi counterpart, Hagaon HaRav Yisrael Meir Lau.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

