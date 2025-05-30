White House Demands Answers from Jill Biden Over Alleged Cover-Up of President’s Decline

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt launched a direct attack on former First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday, accusing her of actively covering up former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and calling for her to face questioning over what she knew and when.

The bombshell moment came in response to a pointed question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, who noted that some Biden aides are now in discussions with congressional Republicans to provide transcribed interviews about how they managed concerns over the president’s health. Doocy asked if the president believed such interviews were sufficient — or whether former First Lady Jill Biden should also testify.

Leavitt didn’t hold back.

“I think, frankly, the former First Lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw it and what she knew,” she said. “Because I think anybody looking again at the videos and photo evidence of Joe Biden with your own eyes and a little bit of common sense can see this was a clear cover-up, and Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that.”

Leavitt accused Jill Biden of shielding her husband from the public — and the truth — noting the couple’s recent appearance on a TV program as a glaring example.

“There’s documentation, video evidence of her clearly shielding her husband away from the cameras,” she continued. “They were just on The View last week. She was saying everything is fine. She’s still lying to the American people. She still thinks the American public is so stupid that they’re going to believe her lies — and frankly, it’s insulting. She needs to answer for it.”

Similar criticism was leveled by The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who told CNN that Jill Biden appeared to “play referee” during the Bidens’ joint interview in mid-May — jumping in to answer a question on cognitive decline before the president could respond himself.

“That was his moment to knock out of the park any fear that he has cognitive decline,” Griffin said, “and it played into basically the worst assumptions — that he can’t finish sentences and she had to help him out.”

